April 25 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co reported a slight rise in profit on Thursday on modest growth in sales of its wide array of products, which range from Post-It notes to films used in television screens.

The company posted first-quarter profit of $1.13 billion, or $1.61 per share, compared with $1.13 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the year-earlier period.

The company now expects to earn $6.60 per share to $6.85 per share this year. 3M previously had expected $6.70 to $6.95.