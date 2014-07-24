July 24 3M Co posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by broad sales growth across the U.S. manufacturer's range of businesses.

The company, whose products include Post-it notes and films for electronic devices, said second-quarter net income rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.91 per share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Editing by Franklin Paul)