Oct 22 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 5 percent decline in third-quarter net sales and said it would cut about 1,500 jobs next year, citing a global economic slowdown.

The company lowered its full-year sales and earnings forecast and said it would record a pretax charge of about $100 million in the fourth quarter.

Net sales fell to $7.71 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8.14 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.29 billion from $1.30 billion.