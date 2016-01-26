BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
Jan 26 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 5.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter net sales, hurt by a global economic slowdown.
Net sales fell to $7.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.72 billion, a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, from $1.18 billion, or $1.81 per share, a year ago.
Excluding restructuring charges, 3M earned $1.80 per share.
The company affirmed its 2016 sales and earnings forecast. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing