* Reaffirms 2016 profit forecast

* 4th-qtr operating costs fall 4.3 pct

* Shares rise as much as 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, details; updates shares)

By Ankit Ajmera

Jan 26 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported better-than-expected quarterly and full-year profit as it cut costs and raised prices.

The company, which had cut its 2015 profit forecast four times last year due to a strong dollar and slowing global economic growth, also maintained its 2016 forecast.

3M shares rose as much as 5 percent on Tuesday. The stock was the top gainer on the Dow Jones industrial average.

Slowing economic growth in emerging markets including China and a strong dollar have hurt 3M, which gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from markets outside the United States.

The company said in October it would slash about 1,500 jobs to save $130 million in pretax expenses this year.

3M's operating expenses fell 4.3 percent to about $5.80 billion in the fourth quarter.

Higher product prices and a further decline in raw material prices, including oil and its derivatives, helped boost the company's adjusted operating margins to 22.1 percent from 21.5 percent, a year earlier.

Brent crude plunged to $27.10 on Jan. 20, its lowest since November 2003.

3M reaffirmed its 2016 sales growth forecast of 1-3 percent, excluding the impact of currency changes. The company also maintained its earnings forecast of $8.10-$8.45 per share.

"The fact that December appears to not have deteriorated is somewhat encouraging," Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe wrote in a note.

The net income attributable to 3M fell about 12 percent to $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding restructuring charges of $114 million related to the job cuts, 3M earned $1.80 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales declined 5.5 percent to $7.30 billion, hurt by a 2.3 percent fall in total sales volumes, but beat analysts' expectations of $7.21 billion.

3M shares were up 4.8 percent at $144.16 in late morning trading.

Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen about 16 percent in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 index had declined 9 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Kirti Pandey)