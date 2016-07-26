(Compares results with estimates, adds forecast and shares)
July 26 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape
and Post-it notes, reported lower-than-expected quarterly net
sales and cut its full-year sales forecast, citing slow global
economic growth.
3M's shares were down 1.5 percent at $176.91 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
The company, which derives about 60 percent of its sales
from outside the United States, said it now expects sales to be
flat to up 1 percent in 2016, excluding the effect of currency
changes.
The company, which reported revenue of $30.27 billion for
2015, had previously estimated a 1-3 percent sales growth for
the current year.
3M also narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range to
$8.15-$8.30 per share, from $8.10-$8.45.
Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $8.24
per share on revenue $30.40 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.29
billion, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, from $1.30 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell marginally to $7.66 billion.
Analysts on average had expected second-quarter earnings of
$2.07 per share, on revenue $7.71 billion.
