* CEO to create new natural resources division
* 3M looking to better organize certain product lines
* 3M launched new company vision during earnings call
By John D. Stoll
April 24 3M Co is eager to make a deeper
foray into natural resources and aerospace markets to expand
beyond consumer products like Scotch Tape, sand paper and
touch-screen displays, new chief executive Inge Thulin said
Tuesday.
The U.S. manufacturer is planning an immediate push into
markets that service customers dealing with the gas, oil, mining
and water industries by forming a new division called "natural
resource management and extraction."
"We have been in those markets for some time," Thulin told
analysts during a conference call after posting quarterly
earnings on Tuesday. "But at least in my mind, and the
organization's mind here in total, we have not given full
attention in terms of additional investment in order to
accelerate our growth."
Other companies have been looking to boost business in the
natural resources sector. Caterpillar Inc, for instance,
has in recent years increased profit by diving into the area
via acquisitions in the mining sector.
"If you look at the play for natural resources, it's a huge
market globally," said Kevin Walkush, business analyst for
Jensen Investment Management. He cited an "energy renaissance"
taking place in the United States, with natural gas and oil
exploration increasing, as one example of why 3M would more
aggressively chase this business.
Jensen owns 3 million shares of 3M.
Thulin has been at 3M's helm for two months and presided
over his first quarterly earnings report on Tuesday. Profit came
in ahead of Wall Street expectations and 3M raised its full-year
outlook, sending shares up 1.6 percent to close at $88.49.
Thulin's heightened focus on natural resources comes as he
looks to manage a set of challenges inherited from predecessor
George Buckley.
While Buckley is credited with reshaping 3M by refining the
focus, boosting growth targets and increasing research and
development budgets, the company's volatile display and graphics
division is struggling. And sales fell in Asia Pacific.
BUNDLING EXISTING PRODUCTS
3M will also seek further inroads in the aerospace sector.
Thulin believes the company's product range, including composite
films, abrasives and personal protection devices, can help it
jump-start sales to aerospace companies.
"That's a good opportunity for us to enable lighter, safer,
quieter aircraft, constructed faster. We believe with additional
technologies that we can accelerate that even more - meaning
more focus and investment will go into that business," he said.
3M has six main operating divisions, such as office supplies
or healthcare, and a myriad of subdivisions, such as food safety
or optical systems.
A spokeswoman for 3M said it will focus on better grouping
its natural resources products, such as cement products,
pipeline protectants and liquid filtration, to more effectively
sell to customers in the natural resources sector. The move
should allow the company to provide more managerial focus on
underdeveloped businesses without shifting investment out of
another sector.
3M had done this with its automotive business by bundling
products such as window coatings and paint supplies under the
same umbrella, Morningstar equities analyst Adam Fleck said. The
company now points to automotive as a key growth business.
"If you kind of think about the industrial space as a whole
they have a lot of opportunity," Fleck said. This move "helps
them to focus from a managerial perspective," he said.