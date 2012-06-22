June 22 3M Company on Thursday sold
$1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the total deal was increased from the originally
planned $1 billion.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER:3M CO
TRANCHE 1
AMT $650 MLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2017
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.539 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012
MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.095 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012
S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 37 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2022
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.515 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012
MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.166 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012
S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A