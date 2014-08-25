SYDNEY Aug 26 Australia's newly listed 3P Learning Ltd, the maker of children's online education game "Mathletics", said on Tuesday annual net profit rose 70 percent, which was short of its prospectus forecast.

In its first profit result since listing last month, 3P said statutory net profit was A$5.1 million ($4.7 million) for the year to June 30, up from A$4 million for the previous year. In its prospectus the company forecast statutory net profit of A$5.9 million for the year.

Shares of 3P have not traded over their issue price since the A$283 million initial public offer on July 16. On Monday, the shares closed at A$2.41, down from their A$2.50 issue price.

3P's flagship "Mathletics" game provides four-fifths of its revenue, with 3.2 million licences for the game in Australia, New Zealand and Britain, and sales via distributors in the United States.

(1 US dollar = 1.0767 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by David Gregorio)