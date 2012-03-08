BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Raytheon $116.4 mln contract
* U.S. Army awards Raytheon $116.4 million contract for long-range precision fires technology maturation and risk reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Chinese biotechnology company 3SBio Inc and dialysis treatment provider DaVita Inc formed a joint venture to provide kidney care services in two provinces in northeastern China, the companies said.
According to the agreement, the companies will invest $20 million, with DaVita and 3SBio contributing 70 percent and 30 percent respectively, the companies said in a statement.
The companies also agreed to enter into a supply agreement for anemia management drugs throughout China.
Shares of 3SBio closed at $12 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Davita shares closed at $87.80 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* U.S. Army awards Raytheon $116.4 million contract for long-range precision fires technology maturation and risk reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intel announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for proposed acquisition of Mobileye