HONG KONG, June 5 Biotech company 3SBio Inc, which delisted from the Nasdaq two years ago, priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at the top of expectations, raising HK$5.51 billion ($710.68 million) to fund acquisitions and recruit staff, IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

The company and shareholder CITIC Private Equity offered 606.1 million shares, which were priced at HK$9.10 each, the top of a marketing range of HK$8.30 to HK$9.10, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

3SBio offered 484.9 million new shares and CITIC Private Equity another 121.2 million shares, according to its IPO prospectus.

Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint sponsors of the deal. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)