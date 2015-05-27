May 27 Chinese biotech company 3SBIO, which
delisted from the Nasdaq two years ago, on Wednesday launched an
up to $712 million Hong Kong IPO, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters.
The company and one of its shareholders are offering 606.1
million shares at an indicative price range of HK$8.30 to
HK$9.10 each, the terms showed.
Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley were hired as joint bookrunners on the
deal.
3SBio delisted from the U.S. exchange two years ago after it
agreed to be taken private for about $340 million by a group led
by its chief executive, Jing Lou, and Chinese private equity
firm CITIC Private Equity.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Stephen Coates)