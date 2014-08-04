Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
August 4 - 3U HOLDING AG
* Said on Saturday it sold 5 pct stake in its subsidiary weclapp GmbH
* Says purchase price for transferred shares is EUR 500,000 and is based on current enterprise value of EUR 10.0 million
* Says after completion of transaction, 3U HOLDING AG still holds 70 pct of company's shares; 25 pct of the shares are held by company's management
* Says purchaser is international operating E-Commerce company
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A two-man U.S.-Russian crew floated into the International Space Station on Thursday, hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.