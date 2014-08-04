August 4 - 3U HOLDING AG

* Said on Saturday it sold 5 pct stake in its subsidiary weclapp GmbH

* Says purchase price for transferred shares is EUR 500,000 and is based on current enterprise value of EUR 10.0 million

* Says after completion of transaction, 3U HOLDING AG still holds 70 pct of company's shares; 25 pct of the shares are held by company's management

* Says purchaser is international operating E-Commerce company

