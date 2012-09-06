Sept 6 407 International Inc on Thursday sold C$200 million($204 million) of 40-year senior secured fixed-rate notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.98 percent notes, due Sept. 11, 2052, were priced at 99.861 to yield 3.987 percent, or 160 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint bookrunning managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal.