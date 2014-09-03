BRIEF-Amgen optimistic for Enbrel sales rebound
* Amgen says optimistic about rebound in Enbrel sales in coming quarters after Q1 decline
Sept 3 4 SC AG : * Says issues second tranche of convertible notes with a nominal amount of EUR
500,000 to Yorkville * Says will use proceeds for further preparation of planned clinical phase II
study with cancer compound Resminostat in liver cancer indication * Says notes will be issued exclusively to Yorkville at a subscription price
corresponding to 95% of the nominal amount * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Amgen says optimistic about rebound in Enbrel sales in coming quarters after Q1 decline
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co