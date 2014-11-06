Nov 6 4 SC AG :
* 4SC announces financial results for the first nine months
and the third quarter of 2014
* Says 9-month revenue up 66 percent to 6.18 million euros
versus 3.72 million euros last year
* 9-month operating loss (EBIT) down by 25 percent to 6.21
million euros versus 8.25 million euros
* 9-month loss for period dwon by 23 percent to 6.31 million
euros versus 8.19 million euros
* Says for 2014, 4SC now expects an average monthly
operating cash burn rate of between 0.7 million euros and 0.9
million euros
* Says funds at 3.37 million euros at end of Q3
