BEIJING, April 17 Chinese classified advertising
site 58.com Inc said on Friday that it had agreed to
buy a 43.2 percent stake in rival Ganji.com, marking further
consolidation in the mainland's hot technology sector.
In February, China's two leading taxi-hailing apps Didi
Dache and Kuaidi Dache agreed to merge, creating a $6 billion
company.
New York-listed 58.com, dubbed the Craigslist of China and
backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, said it would issue 34
million new ordinary shares and pay $412.2 million in cash to
acquire the stake in Ganji.com. At the current market price, the
deal is valued at $1.6 billion, according to Reuters
calculations.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter however said
the acquisition price was about $1.2 billion. 58.com declined to
comment on the acquisition value.
58.com is buying the stake from Ganji.com shareholders
including private equity firms Tiger Global Management, Carlyle
Group and CITIC Capital, venture capital firms Sequoia Capital,
Nokia Growth Partners and Ganji.com's employees and management,
said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly about
the matter.
Boutique investment firm China Renaissance advised the
selling shareholders, that person said.
At the same time, social networking firm Tencent will invest
about $400 million in 58.com, leaving its stake at roughly 25.1
percent, 58.com said. Both deals are expected to close "within a
few days", the advertising site said in a statement on Friday.
Last year, Tencent, China's biggest social networking and
online entertainment firm, bought a 20 percent stake in 58.com
for $736 million, as part of a drive to boost its e-commerce
business.
The deal with Ganji.com is aimed at integrating the two
businesses to decrease costs while bolstering revenues, 58.com
CEO Michael Yao was quoted as saying in the statement.
The firms will operate their own brands, websites and teams,
according to the statement.
"We have seen and continue to see the mobile internet
enabling a transformative opportunity in the classified
industry," said Ganji.com CEO Mark Yang in the statement.
In a separate letter to employees, the authenticity of which
was confirmed by a 58.com spokeswoman, CEO Yao was quoted as
saying that the two companies would merge and he and Ganji.com's
Yang would be co-chief executives of the new firm.
A Tencent spokeswoman declined to comment on its investment
in 58.com. A representative for Ganji.com was not available for
immediate comment.
