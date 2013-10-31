* Shares rise as much as 45 pct, valuing the company at
$3.87 bln
* Shares open at $21.20, up from IPO price of $17
Oct 31 Shares of 58.com Inc, an online
classifieds company dubbed the Craigslist of China, rose more
than 45 percent in their trading debut, a sign that the cloud
over U.S.-listed Chinese companies is lifting.
58.com raised $187 million after its initial public offering
was priced at $17 per American depositary share (ADS), well
above its expected price range of $13 to $15.
The company sold 11 million shares in the offering.
The company's shares opened at $21.20 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday and touched a high of $24.83, valuing
58.com at about $3.87 billion. They were trading at $23.92 at
10:25 a.m. ET.
WP X Asia Online Investment Holdings Ltd, a unit of private
equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, is the largest
shareholder in the Beijing-based company with a 26 percent
stake.
58.com has 130 million monthly users and had about 4.3
million active local merchants in its marketplace in the second
quarter, according to the company's IPO filing.
The company also said its website averaged 1.9 million
listings per day from 380 Chinese cities and about 39 percent of
its average monthly page views came from mobile applications.
58.com is the second Chinese company to have gone public
this year after the debut of online retailer LightInTheBox
Holding Co Ltd in June.
The number of Chinese companies looking for U.S. listing has
plunged from a high of 40 in 2010, as accounting scandals and a
wave of delisting due to plunging stock price raised the bar for
firms from the region.
LightInTheBox shares are trading slightly below their IPO
price of $9.50, after a disappointing earnings forecast in
August dragged the stock down from a high of $23.37.
The only other Chinese company that's going public this year
is Baidu Inc's Qunar Cayman Islands, which provides
online travel services.
58.com reported a profit of $285,000 and a revenue of $58.8
million for the six months ended June 30.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup were the lead
underwriters to the offering.