Aug 7 5N Plus Inc, a producer of
specialty metal and chemical products, reported a second-quarter
loss on lower prices and an impairment charge.
Net loss was $22.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the
April-June quarter, compared with net earnings of $8.2 million,
or 14 cents per share in the comparable March-May period, a year
earlier.
The company changed its financial year-end date from May 31
to December 31, last year. 5N Plus's fiscal year ended Dec. 31,
2011 comprised seven months.
Revenue for the company, which supplies cadmium telluride
used to make thin-film solar panels, gallium, bismuth and
germanium, rose 15 percent to $140.1 million.
The company said it booked impairment charges of $26.1
million at the end of the quarter.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $171
million, closed at C$2.04 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
