Jan. 26 5TH Avenue Holding SA :
* Said on Saturday that Rubicon Partners SA sold
its stake in the company to Real Corp Sp. z o.o. on Jan. 23
* Real Corp Sp. z o.o. paid 2.6 million zlotys
($692,450)for 2.3 mln of shares or 12 pct of 5TH Avenue Holding
* The reminder of Rubicon Partners' stake in 5TH AVENUE
HOLDING SA, 2,551,000 shares, must be paid for until June 30,
2017 for a price between 2.9 mln zlotys and 3.3 mln zlotys
subject to the payment date
* In total, Real Corp Sp. z o.o. bought 31.68 pct stake or 6
mln shares of 5th Avenue Holding on Jan. 23
($1 = 3.7548 zlotys)
