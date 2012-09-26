Sept 26 Chinese economy hotel chain 7 Days Group Holdings Ltd said a group led by its co-chairmen has proposed to take it private in a deal valued at $634.7 million.

The group of shareholders, including co-chairmen Boquan He and Nanyan Zheng as well as the Carlyle Group and Sequoia Capital China, has offered $12.70 per American depositary share, representing a premium of 20 percent over its Tuesday close of $10.57.

Warburg Pincus is the largest shareholder with a 16 percent stake in the company, which runs limited-service hotels under the 7 Days Inn brand.

The group is planning to finance the deal through equity capital and debt.