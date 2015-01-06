TEL AVIV Jan 7 83North has raised a $200
million fund to invest in consumer and enterprise technology
companies led by European and Israeli entrepreneurs, the venture
capital firm said on Tuesday.
With this new fund, the third raised in eight years, 83North
now has over $550 million in capital under management.
In the first two funds, it backed more than 30 companies
including Germany's Hybris Software, which was acquired by SAP
in 2013; ScaleIO, which was bought by EMC Corp
; and Britain's Just Eat, which went public in
London.
83North started as Greylock IL, an affiliate fund of Silicon
Valley's Greylock Partners, an early investor in companies such
as Facebook and LinkedIn. Today, 83North is an
independent firm investing in European and Israeli firms.
Greylock partner David Sze said his firm planned to
collaborate with 83North on investments.
"We invest in specific domains of expertise including data
centre and cloud technologies, software, marketplaces, consumer
services and fintech," said Erez Ofer, a Tel Aviv-based partner
at 83North.
The firm also has offices in London, where it plans to
expand, Ofer told Reuters.
While in Israel the focus is mainly on early stage
technology companies, "in Europe we see larger companies that
are approaching larger audiences", he said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)