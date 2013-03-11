BRIEF-Neptune Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to termination of business of one of junket operators of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 11 888 Holdings PLC : * US joint venture agreement and Nevada poker contract * Jv agreement is with avenue capital group to launch comprehensive b2c gaming
offering in U.S.
* Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to termination of business of one of junket operators of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 1 Australian business investment rose modestly in January-March after four straight declining quarters while April's retail sales rebounded vigorously from a tepid start to the year.