BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts' unit signs new energy car parts deal with Audi AG
* Says unit Tristone Flowtech Holding SAS signs new energy car parts sales contract worth 48.6 million euros ($51.60 million) with Audi AG
Dec 19 888 Holdings PLC : * Remains confident of meeting management expectations for full year adjusted
EBITDA*. * Source text
* Says unit Tristone Flowtech Holding SAS signs new energy car parts sales contract worth 48.6 million euros ($51.60 million) with Audi AG
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan