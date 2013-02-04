LONDON Feb 4 Online gaming company 888 Holdings
said expansion in Spain and Italy and growth in business
on mobile devices had helped to drive a 13 percent rise in
annual revenues last year.
The online casino and poker company on Monday said fourth
quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $97 million, while 2012
revenues jumped to $376 million.
"Our success in Spain and Italy shows that we have the right
product and technology led marketing to make significant inroads
into new markets, and we will look to repeat that success in
other regulating territories," chief executive Brian Mattingley
said.
"2013 has started strongly and we therefore remain confident
of future growth."
In December 888 said it was teaming up with Facebook
in Britain to allow players on the social media site to use real
money for bingo, casino and slot games. Players on the site had
previously played only for points or fun - what is known as
social gaming.
The agreement boosted shares in 888, which has a market
capitalisation of around 400 million pounds ($630 million), but
prompted concerns it could tempt children into gambling.
888 is one of a number of companies with a licence to
operate in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, the
only part of the country to open up its gambling market.