March 21 British online gaming company 888
Holdings said it would pay a special dividend of 10.5
cents per share for 2016 after posting a 82 percent surge in
full-year pretax profit, driven by strong performance in its
sportsbetting and casino businesses.
The group, which operates 888 casino, poker, sport and bingo
brands, said it was recommending a final dividend of 5.1 cents
per share along with an additional one-off 10.5 cents per share
bringing the total dividend to 19.4 cents per share. The company
announced an interim dividend of 3.8 cents in August.
Revenue at its casino and sports divisions rose 21 percent
and 49 percent, respectively, with total group revenue
increasing 13 pct to $520.8 million.
Pretax profit rose to $59.2 million from $32.5 million a
year ago.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)