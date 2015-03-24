BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 888 Holdings
* Fy revenue increased 14 percent to us$455m (2013: us$401m)
* Fy adjusted ebitda increased 33 percent to us$101m (2013: us$76m)
* Final dividend at 4.5 cents per ordinary share per policy (2013: 4.0 cents)
* Due to strong performance recommending additional one-off dividend of 7.0 cents per share, total dividend for year 15.0 cents per share
* Average daily revenue during first quarter to date 6 per cent lower than the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK