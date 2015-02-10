LONDON Feb 10 Shares in 888 Holdings jumped over 20 percent on Tuesday after the Times newspaper reported that William Hill had held advanced talks over a 750 million pound ($1.14 billion) takeover of the online gambling company.

The report said the two companies had reached a preliminary agreement over a 210 pence a share offer.

Both 888 and William Hill declined to commment.

($1 = 0.6566 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)