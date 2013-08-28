LONDON Aug 28 Online gaming group 888 Holdings
posted a 7 percent rise in first-half earnings to $38.6
million on Wednesday, driven by a strong performance in its
casino and poker games.
The London-listed company, which earlier this month
announced plans to launch online games in New Jersey, said
average daily revenue in the third quarter so far was flat
year-on-year, in line with management expectations for the full
year.
It increased its interim dividend to 3 cents a share from
2.5 cents a year ago.
Both the bottom-line results and the dividend payout beat
forecasts by analysts at Panmure Gordon for unchanged core
earnings of $36 million, and a 10 percent rise in the dividend
to 2.8 cents.