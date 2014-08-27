LONDON Aug 27 888 Holdings Plc

* H1 pretax profit fell 4 percent to $34 million

* H1 adjusted EBITDA rose 27 percent to $49 million

* H1 revenue rose 13 percent to $225.1 million

* Interim dividend raised to 3.5 cents per share

* Continue to look forward with confidence as we further develop business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)