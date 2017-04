Reuters Market Eye - Cloud solutions provider 8K Miles Software Services (8KMS.NS) gains 10 percent to an all time-high of 390.50 rupees.

Sundaram BNP Paribas bought 175,000 shares at 331.95 rupees per share via a block deal on Wednesday, according to BSE data.

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund bought 221,735 shares at 175 rupees a share on Aug.8.

8K Miles shares have more than doubled since the start of 2014.

Company lists Amazon, CA Technologies among clients.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)