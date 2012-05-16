* Q4 EPS $0.87 vs $0.03 year earlier

* Q4 revenue $24.2 mln vs $18.2 mln year earlier

May 16 Internet telephone company 8x8 Inc posted a higher quarterly profit helped by higher revenue from its business customers.

Shares of the company rose as much as 11 percent after closing at $3.86 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $63.9 million, or 87 cents per share, from $2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company reported 4 cents per share.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $24.2 million. Revenue from business customers increased 44 percent to $22.8 million.

Average monthly revenue per business customer rose to $244 from $204.