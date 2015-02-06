UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
LONDON Feb 6 British discount retailer Poundland said on Friday it has agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores Ltd for an enterprise value of 55 million pounds ($84 million).
The deal comprises a cash consideration of 47.5 million pounds and the issue of new Poundland shares with a value of 7.5 million pounds.
99p Stores trades from a network of 251 stores, which serve more than two million customers a week.
($1 = 0.6525 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)