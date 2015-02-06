LONDON Feb 6 British discount retailer Poundland said on Friday it has agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores Ltd for an enterprise value of 55 million pounds ($84 million).

The deal comprises a cash consideration of 47.5 million pounds and the issue of new Poundland shares with a value of 7.5 million pounds.

99p Stores trades from a network of 251 stores, which serve more than two million customers a week.

