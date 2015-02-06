* Poundland to pay 55 mln stg for 99p Stores
* Deal subject to approval by competition authorities
* CEO says deal won't impact existing store opening plans
* Shares rise 10 pct
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 6 Europe's largest single-price
retailer Poundland has snapped up smaller and
struggling British rival 99p Stores, seeking to speed up its
already rapid expansion.
Poundland shares rose up to 10.3 percent on Friday after it
said it had agreed to pay 55 million pounds ($84 million) to 99p
Stores' owners, the Lalani family.
The purchase will add 251 stores to Poundland's existing 534
UK stores. It also has 39 shops in Ireland and a five-store
trial in Spain under the Dealz name.
With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount
retailers, both in general merchandise and food, are winning
market share across the industry.
However, while Poundland, which joined the London Stock
Exchange in March last year, has thrived, 99p Stores has
struggled, making core earnings of 6.1 million pounds on sales
of 370.4 million pounds in the year to Feb. 2014.
In November Poundland posted first half earnings 12.6
million pounds on sales of 528.2 million pounds.
Poundland CEO Jim McCarthy denied the transaction
represented a distressed sale by the Lalanis, saying the deal
made sense for both parties.
"The vendors recognised that sometimes you need to move the
business on to develop it," he told Reuters.
"Poundland has a business and a proposition which is
superior to 99p Stores, they recognise that value can be created
from a combination of the two."
McCarthy said the 99p Stores name would eventually disappear
as its stores would be converted to the Poundland fascia.
In its 2014-15 year so far Poundland has opened a net 45
stores in the UK and Ireland. It plans a net 60 over the full
year, the same next year and prior to the 99p Stores deal saw
scope for about 1000 UK stores.
McCarthy said the transaction would not affect its existing
store opening plans.
Shares in Poundland, which listed at 300 pence, were up 36
pence at 393.5 pence at 1023 GMT, valuing the business at 975
million pounds.
"Poundland should be able to generate buying synergies and
make the 99p stores more profitable," said analysts at
Jefferies, who have an 'underperform' rating on the stock.
"However adding circa 250 stores in one go is a big step for
Poundland and could lead to significant cannibilisation."
Poundland will pay cash of 47.5 million pounds and new
shares worth 7.5 million pounds, subject to the approval of
competition authorities. It forecast the deal would be earnings
enhancing once 99p Stores had been fully integrated.
It will fund the cash portion and the cost of integrating
99p Stores through an equity placing and an increase in its
banking facilities.
($1 = 0.6525 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)