LONDON, April 9 Britain's competition regulator said it will refer discount retailer Poundland's proposed 55 million pounds ($82 million) takeover of smaller rival 99p Stores for an in-depth investigation unless acceptable undertakings are offered.

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) said on Thursday the proposed deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.

"The CMA is therefore considering whether to accept an undertaking .... in lieu of a reference, it said.

In February Poundland agreed a deal with 99p Stores' owners, the Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to Poundland's existing 534 UK stores.

However, the deal was conditional on the approval of the CMA. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)