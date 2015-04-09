(Adds detail from CMA, Poundland statement, shares)
LONDON, April 9 Poundland, Europe's
largest single price discount retailer, will likely have to sell
some stores to avoid its proposed takeover of smaller rival 99p
Stores being referred for an in-depth investigation by British
competition regulators.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on
Thursday the 55 million pounds ($82 million) agreed deal could
result in a substantial lessening of competition and would be
subject to a further probe unless acceptable undertakings were
offered.
"The CMA is therefore considering whether to accept an
undertaking .... in lieu of a reference, it added.
Those undertakings, which have to be submitted to the CMA by
April 16, would have to include the disposal of stores, analysts
said.
In February, Poundland agreed a deal with 99p Stores'
owners, the Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to
Poundland's existing 534 UK stores. However, the deal was
conditional on the approval of the CMA.
Shares in Poundland were down 2 percent at 356 pence at 1157
GMT, valuing the business at 881 million pounds.
The CMA's initial investigation found the proposed deal gave
rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of
competition in 80 local areas where Poundland and 99p Stores
currently overlap and in a further 12 areas where they will be
competitors in the near future.
The regulator also found that Poundland and 99p Stores are
each other's closest competitors and that after the transaction
they would only face close competition from one other single
price retailer with national scale, Poundworld, and from other
discounted retailers such as B&M, Home Bargains, Wilko
and Poundstretcher.
"It is unclear whether the constraint posed by remaining
retailers is sufficiently strong to mitigate our concerns over
how the transaction might affect choice, value and service for
shoppers," said Sheldon Mills, CMA senior director of mergers.
"Given the potential impact on customers, we will now open a
detailed investigation into this merger unless the parties offer
suitable undertakings."
Poundland said it was considering the CMA's announcement,
together with the full detail behind it and would make a further
statement in due course.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark
Potter)