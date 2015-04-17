LONDON, April 17 Poundland said on
Friday it would not offer remedies to UK competition regulators
over its proposed takeover of smaller rival 99p Stores and
wanted three weeks to decide whether to subject the deal to an
in-depth probe or withdraw it.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last
week the 55 million pounds ($82 million) agreed deal could
result in a substantial lessening of competition and would be
subject to a further investigation unless acceptable
undertakings were offered.
"Poundland has decided not to offer remedies to the CMA," it
said in a statement, adding it had written to the CMA to request
a Phase II review be suspended for three weeks.
"During this period, Poundland will continue to consider
carefully whether to proceed with a Phase II review
or to withdraw from the proposed transaction."
Poundland, Europe's largest single-price discount retailer,
had in February agreed a deal with 99p Stores' owners, the
Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to Poundland's existing
534 UK stores.
Shares in Poundland were down 1.6 percent to 335.5 pence at
1422 GMT. ($1 = 0.6674 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes)