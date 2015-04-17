(Adds details, comment)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, April 17 British discount retailer Poundland warned on Friday it may walk away from its planned 55 million pounds ($82 million) acquisition of rival 99p Stores rather than be subject to a lengthy probe by the UK competition watchdog.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last week the agreed deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition and would be subject to a further investigation in the absense of undertakings, such as selling some stores.

"Poundland has decided not to offer remedies to the CMA," the company said in a statement, adding it had written to the regulator to request a Phase II review be suspended for three weeks. Such a review could take as long as six months.

Poundland, Europe's largest single-price discount retailer, had in February agreed a deal with 99p Stores' owners, the Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to Poundland's 534 UK outlets.

The CMA's initial investigation had found the two firms are each other's closest competitors and that the deal could reduce competition in 80 local areas where they overlap and a further 12 areas where they are set to compete.

Shares in Poundland were down 1.6 percent at 335.5 pence by 1422 GMT. Earlier this week the company posted annual sales of more than 1 billion pounds for the first time as it benefits from recession-era shopping habits.

Analysts at Shore Capital, broker to Poundland, said the chain's better-quality offering would benefit 99p Stores shoppers.

"We see scope for considerable customer benefit from the acquisition of 99p, a view that underscores our surprise and disappointment at the nature and extent of the CMA's Phase I decision," the analysts said.

($1 = 0.6674 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes)