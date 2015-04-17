(Adds details, comment)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, April 17 British discount retailer
Poundland warned on Friday it may walk away from its
planned 55 million pounds ($82 million) acquisition of rival 99p
Stores rather than be subject to a lengthy probe by the UK
competition watchdog.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last
week the agreed deal could result in a substantial lessening of
competition and would be subject to a further investigation in
the absense of undertakings, such as selling some stores.
"Poundland has decided not to offer remedies to the CMA,"
the company said in a statement, adding it had written to the
regulator to request a Phase II review be suspended for three
weeks. Such a review could take as long as six months.
Poundland, Europe's largest single-price discount retailer,
had in February agreed a deal with 99p Stores' owners, the
Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to Poundland's 534 UK
outlets.
The CMA's initial investigation had found the two firms are
each other's closest competitors and that the deal could reduce
competition in 80 local areas where they overlap and a further
12 areas where they are set to compete.
Shares in Poundland were down 1.6 percent at 335.5 pence by
1422 GMT. Earlier this week the company posted annual sales of
more than 1 billion pounds for the first time as it benefits
from recession-era shopping habits.
Analysts at Shore Capital, broker to Poundland, said the
chain's better-quality offering would benefit 99p Stores
shoppers.
"We see scope for considerable customer benefit from the
acquisition of 99p, a view that underscores our surprise and
disappointment at the nature and extent of the CMA's Phase I
decision," the analysts said.
($1 = 0.6674 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes)