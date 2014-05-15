BRIEF-Verizon signs 3-year minimum purchase deal with Corning for fiber optic cable
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
BEIJING May 15 Chinese low cost carrier 9 Air has placed an order for 50 Boeing 737 jets, becoming the second Chinese carrier which operates an all-Boeing fleet, the U.S. aircraft maker said.
The order includes some of Boeing Co's next-generation 737 jets and 737 MAX, according to a statement posted on its website late on Wednesday. The deal could be worth more than $3.80 billion based on list prices.
9 Air is a newly founded budget subsidiary of privately owned Juneyao Airlines. It plans to launch domestic flights from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou later this year and expand into Southeast Asia in the future, its chairman told Reuters in March.
Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , also has a full Boeing fleet. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
SAO PAULO, April 18 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed officials considered a steeper rate cut. According to the minutes, weak economic activity in Brazil could allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the present 100 basis-point pace more appropriate. Rate future yields indicated a 14 percent probability that the central bank will cut the b