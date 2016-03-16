LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev has started marketing a six-part euro benchmark deal for a minimum 6bn size, according to a lead bank.

The brewing giant is marketing a four-year floating rate note at three-month Euribor plus 80-85bp, a four-year fixed rate at 70bp-75bp over mid-swaps, a six-year mid-swaps plus 85-90bp, a nine-year at mid-swaps plus 105/110bp, a 12-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 125/130bp, and a 20-year at mid-swaps plus 175/180bp.

Each tranche is expected to be at least a 1bn size.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, and active bookrunners are Intesa, Mizuho and Rabobank.

The trade will be priced later today. (Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)