UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev will raise 13.25bn from a six-part bond issue on Wednesday, smashing European corporate bond records, with demand surpassing 31bn, according to a lead bank.
The brewer has set final terms on its multi-tranche trade.
It will price a 1.25bn four-year FRN at 75bp over three-month Euribor on books of 2.3bn.
A 1.75bn four-year tranche will price at 65bp over mid-swaps on books of 3.7bn.
A 2bn six-year will price at 80bp over mid-swaps on books of 4.98bn.
A 2.5bn nine-year will price at 100bp over mid-swaps on books of 6bn.
A 3bn 12-year will price at 120bp over mid-swaps on books of 8.1bn.
A 2.75bn 20-year will price at 170bp over mid-swaps on books of 6.8bn.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, and active bookrunners are Banca IMI, Mizuho and Rabobank.
AB InBev is rated A2 by Moody's (negative watch) and A- by Standard & Poor's (stable). (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.