NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Molson Coors Brewing expects to
issue up to US$6.8bn of notes to help fund its planned US$12bn
acquisition of the Miller beer brands from AB InBev, according
to an SEC filing.
The notes would be done in combination with a US$2.35bn
stock sale that launched on Tuesday through UBS, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.
The company has already secured an up to US$9.3bn bridge
loan through Citigroup that is expected to be taken out by the
equity and bond offerings.
A portion of the purchase is also expected to be funded by a
US$3bn term loan with tranches of three and five years.
AB InBev is selling Miller to reduce anti-trust risks as
part of its US$107bn purchase of SABMiller.
Earlier this month, AB InBev raised US$46bn through the
market's second-largest bond deal ever as it sought to finance
its own acquisition.
