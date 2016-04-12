LONDON, April 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to buy Devils Backbone Brewing for an undisclosed price, it said on Tuesday, moving further into the market for premium-priced craft beers.

AB InBev, home to global brands like Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, has been on a craft beer buying spree in recent quarters, snapping up names like Elysian, Golden Road, Four Peaks and Breckenridge.

Its latest target, Virginia-based Devils Backbone, is best known for its Vienna Lager, but it also makes Eight Point IPA and Schwartz Bier.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)