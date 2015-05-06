BRUSSELS May 6 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest brewer, increased profit by slightly more
than expected as it made up for lower beer volumes with price
hikes and higher-priced beers.
First-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 11.1 percent on a
like-for-like basis to $3.97 billion. That compared with the
$3.93 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Overall volumes declined by 1.2 percent, principally due to
a 6.0 percent fall in sales to wholesalers in the United States.
This was because of a large ramp up in those sales a year
earlier to build inventories ahead of union negotiations.
