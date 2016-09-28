COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
Sept 28 Brewing company Anheuser-Busch has agreed to pay $6 million to settle charges that it violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and also "chilled a whistleblower," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
Anheuser-Busch used third-party sales promoters to make improper payments to officials in India to boost sales and production, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: