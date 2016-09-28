Sept 28 Brewing company Anheuser-Busch has agreed to pay $6 million to settle charges that it violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and also "chilled a whistleblower," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

Anheuser-Busch used third-party sales promoters to make improper payments to officials in India to boost sales and production, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)