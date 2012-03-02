By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, March 1 A123 Systems Inc
expects to report its largest quarterly loss to date after
Fisker Automotive, one of its largest customers, cut battery
orders and lowered sales projections for the Karma, its flagship
vehicle.
The lithium-ion battery maker disclosed on Thursday that it
expects to post a fourth-quarter net loss of $85 million and
revenue of $40.4 million when it reports earnings on March 8.
A123's fourth-quarter loss includes a write-down of $11.6
million on its roughly $23 million investment in Fisker. A123
said it will not participate in a subsequent round of financing
for Fisker, an electric car maker that was founded in 2007.
The lithium-ion battery maker also said it was seeking to
expand its customer base and cut costs. A123 expects no single
customer to account for more than 15 percent of revenue in 2012.
"While we dealt with a number of factors in the fourth
quarter that impacted both revenue and costs, we have taken
actions to address these issues," CEO David Vieau said.
Both A123 and Fisker received funding from the U.S.
Department of Energy, as part of the Obama administration's push
to create more green jobs in the United States.
Fisker, which recently named a new CEO, is now renegotiating
the terms of its $529 million DOE loan after missing several
launch dates for the Karma, its plug-in hybrid.
A123, which developed as a start-up at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, received a $249 million grant from the
Department of Energy to fund battery production in Michigan.
Making battery packs for the Karma represents a significant
portion of A123's revenue, Waltham, Massachusetts-based A123 has
said in regulatory filings.
Fisker handed its first Karma to actor Leonardo diCaprio
last summer. Pop idol Justin Bieber was gifted a Karma for his
18th birthday on Thursday.