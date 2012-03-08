March 8 A123 Systems Inc posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Thursday after one of its largest customers, Fisker Automotive, cut orders for its batteries.

A123, which developed as a start-up at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, received a $249 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund lithium-ion battery production in Michigan.

Fisker's troubles have hurt A123. Last month, Fisker suspended work at its U.S. plant while it tries to renegotiate a $529 million loan from the Energy Department. Making battery packs for the Fisker Karma car represents a significant portion of A123's revenue, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company has said in regulatory filings.

A123's net loss in the fourth quarter widened to $85 million, or 65 cents a share, from $45.7 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a loss of 53 cents a share.

Revenue jumped 68 percent to $40.4 million, compared with the $40.9 million analysts had expected.

A123 Chief Executive Officer David Vieau said in a statement that growing demand in grid and commercial markets should be a "meaningful driver" of revenue for the company this year and will help it diversify its customer base. A123 previously said it expected no single customer to account for more than 15 percent of revenue in 2012.

This month, A123 said it had signed contracts with three European automakers to supply batteries and was in talks with Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp to build a battery plant in China.

Shares of A123 slipped 0.6 percent to $1.51 in premarket trading.