BRIEF-Bank Muscat says Meethaq Islamic Banking gets CMA approval for greenshoe option
* Meethaq Islamic Banking receives CMA approval for greenshoe option to increase offer size of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 to 44.6 million rials from 25 million rials
* Director and interim CFO Michael Zhang resigns
* A-power has started search for new CFO and director
Jan 9 China's A-Power Energy Generation Systems Ltd said on Monday that its interim chief financial officer quit, the latest in a slew of resignations at the troubled green power company.
Yadong Michael Zhang, who held the posts of director, interim chief financial officer and vice president of A-Power, resigned on Friday.
A-Power, which provides power generation systems and makes wind turbines, has admitted to auditing problems amid a rash of scandals that have devastated the share prices of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
The company, whose Nasdaq listing has been suspended, said it has started its search for a new chief financial officer and a new director.
Last June, the company said a director, two independent directors and an independent auditor had resigned. Another independent director resigned in July.
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS REACHED ITS 2016-2017 GOAL TO SELL NON-STRATEGIC PROPERTIES FOR SEK 2 BILLION