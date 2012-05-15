Andimuthu Raja (C) comes out of the airport in New Delhi December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Andimuthu Raja (C) leaves the court after his hearing in New Delhi February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Former telecoms minister Andimuthu Raja was on Tuesday granted bail by a special court in the 2G case, television reports said. Raja has spent the last 15 months in prison.

The scandal was over the alleged below-market-price sale of lucrative telecoms permits bundled with airwaves, which the Comptroller and Auditor General of India estimated to have cost the government as much as $34 billion in lost revenue.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had charged 19 people, including Raja who had presided over the permit sale, and six companies in the case and their trial is ongoing.