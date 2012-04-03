MOSCOW, April 3 A1, the investment arm of
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, is seeking a
loan to bid for Russia's biggest airport Domodedovo, the
investment company said on Tuesday.
A bid could be around $3 billion, according to Russian
business daily Vedomosti, which earlier reported the news, and
would rival a bid from another privately owned investment group,
Summa Group, the paper said.
"We can say only that A1 sent to VEB a request for loan to
buy Domodedovo," a representative for A1 said in an email,
referring to Russian state development bank VEB.
He declined to comment further.
A1 owns a diversified portfolio of investments ranging from
retail and cinemas to steel and oil
Domodedovo's billionaire owner Dmitry Kamenshchik attempted
to list the airport on the London stock market last May, but
canceled the initial public offering two weeks later after
failing to get the right price.
Valuations for the airport were put at between $3.5 billion
and $7.5 billion by Goldman Sachs and $4.2 billion-$5.3 billion
by Citi during the IPO attempt, sources told Reuters at the
time.
Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source,
that A1 and VEB aimed to bid jointly for the airport.
According to Vedomosti, A1 will offer around $3 billion for
Domodedovo, the same as Summa, which had agreed financing with
state-controlled lender Sberbank.
The deal would be subject to approval by Russian Prime
Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, Vedomosti said.
Summa is involved in projects ranging from oil to telecoms
and has stakes in two grain export terminals in Russia's main
deep sea port of Novorossiisk.
VEB declined to comment.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by
Erica Billingham)